|
26.02.2024 17:28:00
Why Li Auto, Lucid Group, and Fisker Stocks Popped Today
Electric-vehicle stocks put pedal to the metal to start the week on Monday, encouraged by a single powerful earnings report out of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) in China. This morning, the company reported a $0.60-per-share non-GAAP profit for its Q4 2023 -- more than twice the $0.29 per share that analysts had predicted -- and said its sales in the fourth quarter approached $5.9 billion, well ahead of the expected $5.5 billion. Shares of both Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) are reacting positively to the news, up 6% and 10%, respectively, through 10 a.m. ET. Li Auto stock is performing even better -- up 15.5%.There's been a lot of talk in recent months about how EV sales are slowing down and a price war in China was hurting sales and profits. To an extent, this story is true. But it doesn't seem to be slowing down Li Auto -- and investors in Lucid and Fisker may be hoping that means good things for their stocks, as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende kräftige Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Lucid-Aktie nach Zahlen zweistellig schwächer: Umsatz deutlich rückläufig (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht nachmittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fisker
|0,67
|10,86%
|Li Auto Inc Registered Shs -A-
|20,42
|-1,16%
|Lucid
|0,00
|0,00%