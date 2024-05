Why Li Auto Stock Dropped 14% Today

Three months ago, Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) company Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) announced powerful fourth-quarter earnings, but with a caveat: Management warned that a sales slump was coming in the 2024 first quarter.Now it's time for that first-quarter report, and the news is not good. Earnings came in at just $0.17 per share, half of what Wall Street expected. Quarterly sales of $3.55 billion similarly missed consensus targets of $3.7 billion. So Li Auto stock tumbled on Monday and was down 14.3% through 10:45 a.m. ET.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel