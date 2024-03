Why Li Auto Stock Fell Today

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are down 12.3% as of 3:45 p.m. ET Monday after a noted Wall Street analyst firm downgraded the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker.In a note to clients earlier today, Bank of America securities lowered its per-share price on Li Auto to $55 from $60. Bank of America simultaneously reiterated its buy rating on the stock.To justify its relative bearishness, Bank of America says it has lowered its volume sales estimates for Li Auto by 6% and 4%, respectively, for 2024 and 2025 as a result of lighter-than-expected new orders for the MEGA Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MVP) model. The firm also reduced its net income estimates for Li by 9% and 7% this year and next, respectively. Bank of America further pointed to lower entry-level prices and higher discounts on Li's 2024 L-series models following the recent launch of redesigned Li L7, L8, and L9 models earlier this month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel