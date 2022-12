Why Li Auto Stock Is Plunging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slumped Friday morning and were trading down 8.4% by noon ET. Just a couple of days ago, Bank of America analyst Ming Hsun Lee upped the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock's price target to $27.60 per share in anticipation of a strong outlook for the fourth quarter, among other things.Turns out, Li Auto did guide for a strong uptick in deliveries for the fourth quarter this morning, but lower-than-expected revenue and earnings and a sharp drop in gross margin have triggered panic-selling in the EV stock. The fears, however, may be overdone.Continue reading