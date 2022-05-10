Why Li Auto Stock Jumped, Then Pulled Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, popped in early trading this morning but then lost most of their early gains by the afternoon. It appeared that investors were initially reacting to the company's better-than-expected first-quarter results but then got cold feet about the stock -- likely based on news that China's strict "zero-COVID" policy is hurting vehicle production in the country. The EV stock was up by as much as 12.7% this morning but had gained only 1.8% at 12:31 p.m. ET. From nearly every angle, Li Auto's first-quarter results were great. The company's sales of $1.51 billion were up 167% from the year-ago quarter and beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.