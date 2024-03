Why Li Auto Stock Tapped the Brakes Today

Chinese electric car company Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is ending a strong week on a weak note Friday. After reporting powerful Q4 earnings on Monday, Li shares climbed as much as 33% over last Friday's close. Today, the stock hit a bit of a speed bump, though, losing 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET after reporting its February delivery numbers.But this was to be expected.Li's performance in 2023 was simply fantastic. Sales surged 173.5% year over year to $17.4 billion. Gross profit margins expanded by 280 basis points to 22.2% -- twice the profit margin of General Motors or Ford. Free cash flow grew 19-fold to $6.2 billion. And net income flipped from a 2022 loss to a 2023 profit -- $1.7 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel