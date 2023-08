Why Li-Cycle Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) fell Monday following the publication of the company's second-quarter report. The lithium-ion battery recovery specialist's share price fell 13.3% in the daily session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Li-Cycle released its Q2 results before the market opened today, delivering sales that met the market's expectations but reflected a wider-than-expected loss. The company posted a loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.6 million, but the average analyst estimate had called for a per-share loss of $0.17 in the period. Li-Cycle is aiming to be a leading recycler of lithium-ion batteries and producer of key battery-grade materials. The Toronto-based company is still in the relatively early stages of expanding its lithium-ion recycling business and building its global operations, and it continues to post significant losses as it makes moves to scale. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel