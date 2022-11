Why Liberty Latin America Stock Was Down on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILA) are falling today, down by 10% as of 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1.7% slump in the S&P 500. That decline added to a difficult period for the communications and entertainment specialist, whose stock is down 35% so far in 2022.The move lower came after the company announced its Q3 results.Liberty Latin America said in a pre-market press release that sales were flat in the selling period that ended in late September after adjusting for currency exchange rate shifts. The company saw solid growth in its broadband and mobile postpaid subscription services.Continue reading