19.05.2022 21:50:00
Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Was Up Today
Shares of Canadian financial technology (fintech) company Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) were up on Thursday after the company reported full-year financial results for its fiscal 2022. As of 3 p.m. ET, the stock was up 12%. This is a welcome reprieve for shareholders considering the stock is still down about 80% from its all-time high.Lightspeed Commerce offers hardware and software solutions for merchants. The company had its initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. in 2020. During its fiscal 2022 (which went from April 2021 through March 2022), the company enjoyed increasing adoption, with its revenue jumping a whopping 147% year over year to $548 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
