|
18.11.2022 19:59:43
Why Lilium Stock Is Down Today
On Thursday, we warned that aerospace start-up Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) was likely to go to market with a capital raise in the near future. On Friday, the company did indeed launch a secondary offering.Investors were apparently not prepared for the move, leading shares of Lilium to fall as much as 10.6% in Friday trading. As of 1:32 p.m. ET, the stock was down 9.3%.Lilium is focused on designing and manufacturing electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It is a potentially exciting new technology and could be a green way to bypass traffic jams and replace fuel-guzzling small planes, but the technology is still in the early stages of development and there is a lot of competition.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Liliummehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.22
|Why Lilium Stock Is Down Today (MotleyFool)
|
17.11.22
|Why Lilium Stock Fell This Week (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Liliummehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lilium
|1,60
|-4,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarker Wochenausklang: ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben bis zum Handelsende nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.