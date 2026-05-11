Lincoln Educational Services CorpShs Aktie
WKN: A0ER24 / ISIN: US5335351004
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11.05.2026 21:30:06
Why Lincoln Educational Services Stock Jumped 15% Today
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) is having a great Monday. The career-training company's stock reached an all-time high of $51.64 per share (a 15.4% jump from last Friday's closing price) at 10:45 a.m. ET, following an impressive earnings report. As of this writing at 3 p.m. ET, Lincoln's shares had cooled down to a 10% gain.The average Wall Street analyst expected Q1 2026 earnings near $0.04 per share, based on revenues in the neighborhood of $135.7 million. Lincoln breezed past these estimates. Sales rose 23% year over year to $144.0 million, while earnings more than doubled from $0.06 to $0.14 per share.The Lincoln Technical Institute and Lincoln College of Technology parent saw 5,500 new student starts in the first quarter, up from 4,600 in the year-ago period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lincoln Educational Services CorpShs
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: Lincoln Educational Services präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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26.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lincoln Educational Services stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.02.26
|Ausblick: Lincoln Educational Services präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)