Why Lincoln National Stock Fell 21.1% in December

Most of the market was down in a dreary month of December, but Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) got hit harder than most. The insurer was down 21.1% in December, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is down about 56% over the past one-year period, as of Jan. 4.Overall, the major indexes were down in December, with the S&P 500 down 5.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 4.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 8.7% for the month. Lincoln National suffered from a couple of key analyst downgrades in December. Both Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price targets for Lincoln National, with Jefferies also downgrading the stock from hold to underperform. Continue reading