Why Lindsay Corporation Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) were falling hard today, down 13.4% as of 3:03 p.m. ET.The irrigation equipment and infrastructure company posted its fiscal second-quarter earnings today, yielding a big miss on revenue, albeit with a beat of profits.While cost management and the actual expansion of operating income is a welcome sign, apparently investors couldn't shake off today's revenue declines, fearing a larger downturn may be in the cards.Continue reading