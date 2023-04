Why Lion Electric Stock Roared Ahead 20% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Canadian electric bus manufacturer The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) roared 20.5% higher through 11:15 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company announced...not earnings, exactly, but the date on which it plans to release its Q4 earnings report.Suffice it to say, I think investors may be jumping the gun on this one.In a press release this morning, Lion revealed that it plans to report fiscal Q1 2023 earnings results before markets open on May 9 -- about three weeks from now. These new results will therefore appear just two months after the company's powerful Q4 2022 report, which came out in March, and which showed Lion Electric more than doubling the number of electric buses it delivered year over year (to 174 vehicles), doubling its revenue as well, and...losing $4.6 million in the process. Continue reading