Why Liquidia Shares Rose 18.4% on Monday

Shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and other uses of its PRINT (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) technology, rose 18.4% on Monday. The stock closed at $7.30 on Friday, then rose to a high of $8.64 on Monday before falling to $8.39 at Monday's close. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.40 with a high of $8.79. Liquidia's shares are up more than 72% so far this year.Several analysts reiterated buy ratings on the stock, sending it nearly to another new 52-week high after it hit $8.79 on Friday. The company has had no news since its second-quarter earnings report was released after the market closed on Thursday.It wasn't the financials that lifted Liquidia stock, but other comments made in the release. Liquidia reported a loss of $9.4 million, or $0.15 in earnings per share (EPS), up from its $6.5 million loss and an EPS loss of $0.13 in the same quarter in 2021. Revenue was up only slightly, to $3.9 million, compared to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.