The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
10.01.2026 00:49:20
Why Liquidia Stock Rocked the Market Today
Biotech Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) had good news to report about its latest commercialized product as the trading week came to a close. On an update about that product, Yutrepia, investors snapped up the company's shares to boost them to a nearly 13% gain on Friday. Before market open, Liquidia published preliminary sales results for Yutrepia for 2025. The drug, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary arterial hypertension with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for both conditions last May. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
|
18.11.25
|How much of the market is AI? (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|‘Best way to describe the market is bonkers’ (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25
|What’s the market pricing for US inflation? (Financial Times)
|
24.10.25