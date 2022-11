Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs.As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss.Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive." Problem is, the "supply response" to this increased demand has been even more massive.Continue reading