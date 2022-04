Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A funny thing happened to lithium mining start-up Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock on Tuesday -- funny, that is to say, unless you own it. In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share.And then Lithium Americas stock crashed, closing down 10.7% for the day.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading