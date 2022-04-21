|
21.04.2022 20:38:38
Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today
Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. That, however, isn't the real reason Lithium Americas stock tanked today. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.Tesla reported stellar numbers for its first quarter, with its deliveries surging 68% year over year. That reflects how strong demand is for electric vehicles (EVs), and that's great news for lithium mining companies as they supply a key raw material for EV batteriesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!