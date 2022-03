Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 7% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of lithium mining start-up Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) jumped 76.9% through 3 p.m. ET Monday. It's no huge mystery why: The price of lithium is going up by a lot.Lithium salt evaporation ponds. Image source: Getty Images.As OilPrice.com reported this morning, "Lithium prices have nearly doubled in 2022 amid [an] insane commodity rally." And that's after those same lithium prices nearly quadrupled in 2021.Continue reading