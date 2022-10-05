|
Why Lithium Americas Stock Was Down More Than 4% Today
Shares of aspiring lithium producer Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are down 4.4% today as of 11:20 a.m. ET. There was no specific news from the company causing the decline.This has been a tough year for many base-material and metal-mining companies. Soaring commodity prices have begun to moderate, and investors have been fleeing stocks as the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation with its blunt-instrument interest rate hikes.Nevertheless, lithium prices have been resilient and remain near all-time highs. Lithium Americas stock is down only 7% so far this year, handily beating the S&P 500's negative 22% return. Continue reading
