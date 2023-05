Why Live Nation Entertainment's Stock Is Rocking and Rolling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) are rocking the joint on Wall Street today. The stock rose by roughly 15% after the business reported impressive first-quarter sales on Thursday evening.Live Nation posted strong sales figures and record results, driven by unprecedented global demand for live events.Analysts had anticipated earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 and revenue of $2.28 billion. However, Live Nation delivered a loss per share of $0.25 and revenue of $3.13 billion, showcasing robust revenue growth compared to the same period last year. Sales soared by 73%.Continue reading