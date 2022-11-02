|
02.11.2022 16:49:56
Why Livent Stock Sank 8% on Wednesday
Shares of lithium mining company Livent (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled 8% through 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday after it reported a mixed quarter in which earnings edged out consensus estimates but sales fell well short of expectations.Heading into Q3 earnings, analysts had forecast Livent would earn $0.40 per share on sales of just under $252 million. In fact, Livent earned $0.41 per share, but its sales missed targets by more than $20 million, coming in at just $231.6 million. What's more, Livent reported a profit of only $0.37 per share when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) -- which is below the pro forma $0.41 per share that analysts will focus on.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
