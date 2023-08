Why LivePerson Shares Soared Today

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) were up 24.2% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the enterprise conversation technology leader delivered better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Quarterly revenue fell 26.4% year over year to $97.5 million, slightly above the $96.9 million most analysts were modeling. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also climbed to $12.8 million from $5.5 million in the same year-ago period, well above the high end of guidance.On the bottom line, LivePerson swung to a net income of $10.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $75.4 million, or $0.98 per share in the same year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, however, LivePerson 's net income was $0.06 per share -- still far above Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.03 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel