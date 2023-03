Why LivePerson Stock Crumbled 21% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 21.4% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, despite receiving a major boost to kick off the month on its announcement it was upgrading its customer engagement platform software to include generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.Because OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot sparked renewed interest in AI following its release last November, many companies are suddenly infusing their services (and press releases) with references to it or similar technologies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading