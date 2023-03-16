|
16.03.2023 22:18:00
Why LivePerson Stock Is Plummeting This Week
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock is collapsing this week following the publication of the company's fourth-quarter earnings results. At the end of Thursday's daily trading session, the company's share price had fallen 56% since last week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.LivePerson published its Q4 earnings results after the market closed on March 15, and investors had an intensely negative reaction to the company's performance and guidance. Stock is now down roughly 58% year to date and trades down roughly 94% from its lifetime high.For investors hoping for signs that LivePerson is benefiting from surging interest in AI, the company's Q4 report and forward guidance were devastating. The company posted a loss per share of $0.55 on revenue of $122.4 million, while the average analyst estimate had been targeting a per-share loss of $0.33 on sales of roughly $126.9 million. Sales were down roughly 1% compared to the prior-year period.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
