Why LivePerson Stock Is Sinking This Week

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock is losing ground in this week's trading. The company's share price was down 9.9% from last week's market close before the market opened this Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.In addition to investor concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year, LivePerson is seeing its stock pressured by emerging competitors. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is making a bigger play in the chatbot technologies space, and it could threaten the automated customer-service specialist. On Wednesday, Meta Platforms announced that it was rolling out new chatbots and generative artificial intelligence (AI) development tools. The new offerings see the tech giant encroaching further on LivePerson's turf and threatening the smaller company's growth outlook.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel