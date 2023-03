Why LivePerson Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a customer-engagement software company, were falling hard today after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company missed top- and bottom-line consensus estimates and issued guidance for the full year that was well below expectations. As a result, shares of the tech stock plummeted 50.4% as of 10:59 a.m. ET on Thursday. LivePerson reported a loss of $0.55 per share in the quarter, which was far worse than the consensus estimate for a loss of $0.35. The company's top line didn't fare any better, with sales of $122.5 million -- down 1% year over year -- missing the average analyst estimate of $126.9 million. Continue reading