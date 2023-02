Why LivePerson Stock Skyrocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) climbed 22% on Wednesday after the customer engagement software provider announced some exciting artificial intelligence-powered upgrades to its platform. LivePerson wants to help its customers make the most of the stunning recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI). To do so, the web chat pioneer will integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies into its industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform.LivePerson's technology excels at helping companies better understand their customers' intentions during digital interactions. By helping its clients reduce their customer care costs and boost sales, LivePerson has built a large presence in industries such as retail, banking, travel, and telecommunications.