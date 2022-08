Why LivePerson Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) were taking a dive today after the conversational artificial-intelligence company missed the mark in its second-quarter earnings report and lowered its guidance for the year.As of 11:17 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was down 21.9%.LivePerson, a software-as-a-service company that powers chatbots and other messaging tools for businesses, said that revenue in the quarter increased 11% to $132.6 million, which was below estimates at $135.6 million.