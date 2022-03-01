|
Why Lockheed and Palantir Popped, but Boeing Stock Dropped
In contrast to yesterday, when defense stocks of all stripes moved in only one direction -- up -- Russia's continuing attack on Ukraine had divergent effects on defense stocks today. By the time the closing bell rang, shares of defense hardware giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) had gained 5.3% and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) -- a powerhouse of the defense IT industry -- was up 3%.In contrast, Boeing (NYSE: BA), maker of F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets for the Air Force and F-18 Super Hornets for the Navy, saw its stock plunge 5.1%. Why is that?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
