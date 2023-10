Why Logitech International Stock Climbed Higher This Week

Week to date, shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were up 12% as of 10:58 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The computer equipment brand reported improving sales trends in its latest business update. While sales fell 8% year over year in the fiscal second quarter ending in September, sales were up almost 9% over the previous quarter. Logitech also said it is moving closer to finding a permanent replacement for former CEO Bracken Darrel, who left the company earlier this year to take the position at VF Corp. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel