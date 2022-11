Why Logitech Stock Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were up 22% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A broader market rally on better-than-expected inflation data and a strong month of video game sales from leading publishers sent the stock higher.Logitech is still down 24% year to date, but the stock has been beaten down to a low valuation, which could make Logitech an attractive value right now. Activision Blizzard reported that over 35 million players had played Overwatch 2 following its release last month. Activision also reported record sales within the first 10 days of launching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Electronic Arts reported similar results following the release of FIFA 23.