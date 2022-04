Why Long Term Investors Have a Leg Up on Hedge Funds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Years ago, Jeff Bezos was asked for the best advice he'd received from Warren Buffett. Bezos recalled asking the legendary investor, "Your investment thesis is so simple. Why don't more people just copy you?"Buffett's reply was emblematic of the philosophy that has earned him billions: "Nobody wants to get rich slow." His point bears repeating for the savvy investor and beginner alike. And there's a powerful lesson we can distill: While organizations such as hedge funds have enormous resources, you can outperform them with a buy-and-hold approach. A long-term view -- cue the Buffett quotes, please! -- combined with patience and smart decisions can drive nice returns for your portfolio. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading