|
05.01.2024 11:21:00
Why Long-Term Investors Should Love QuantumScape
One of the most important factors in successful investments is finding management with goals and incentives that align with the company and investors. When companies grow, often those alignments can be forgotten or lost in the shuffle by investors.QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has the capability to upend the current state of batteries powering electric vehicles, and its management has strong incentives toward company objectives as well as a lofty $300 stock price target. Here's how it works.Let's get into the nitty gritty and see exactly what incentives management has. At the end of 2021, QuantumScape granted stock options to the company's CEO and other members of the management team, according to its Extraordinary Performance Award (EPA) program. The program consists of five equal tranches that vest if the company meets certain business milestones and stock price targets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
