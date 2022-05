Why Lordstown Motors Shares Are Reversing Recent Gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of struggling electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) have soared by nearly 60% since May 11, when it announced it had closed a deal to sell its factory and contract out its planned vehicle production. That agreement with electronics manufacturer Foxconn breathed new life into Lordstown -- or at least gave it the ability to keep operating. The stock continued to gain ground Wednesday morning with a jump of more than 14% in early trading. But Lordstown shares then lost all of the session's gains, and were trading down by 2.1% as of 2:47 p.m. ET. Continue reading