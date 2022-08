Why Lordstown Motors Stock Surged 32% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After picking up speed last month, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock accelerated its way into August and rallied a whopping 31.6% at its highest point in trading during the first week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The embattled electric vehicle (EV) start-up told investors what they wanted to hear: Its first EV will roll out this year.Lordstown Motors released its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 4. Here are two numbers you must know:Continue reading