Why Losing an ARM Won't Stop NVIDIA's Rise

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most important tech companies to be watching right now. The semiconductor giant doesn't just top its own industry -- it's one of the world's top 10 most valuable companies by market cap. But the company has lost 20% of its value this year, after it abandoned a planned acquisition of chip designer Arm after running into regulatory issues. However, this shouldn't pose long=term issues: Arm isn't essential to NVIDIA's business, since NVIDIA's existing business already has what it takes. It's still putting out high-quality products in its existing top revenue source (graphics chips for gaming), but the company hasn't stopped there out of complacency -- it's also pursuing innovative growth opportunities in plenty of additional markets.