|
23.02.2022 13:17:00
Why Losing an ARM Won't Stop NVIDIA's Rise
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most important tech companies to be watching right now. The semiconductor giant doesn't just top its own industry -- it's one of the world's top 10 most valuable companies by market cap. But the company has lost 20% of its value this year, after it abandoned a planned acquisition of chip designer Arm after running into regulatory issues. However, this shouldn't pose long=term issues: Arm isn't essential to NVIDIA's business, since NVIDIA's existing business already has what it takes. It's still putting out high-quality products in its existing top revenue source (graphics chips for gaming), but the company hasn't stopped there out of complacency -- it's also pursuing innovative growth opportunities in plenty of additional markets.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!