Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Worries about the health of the economy might be overblown, if the performance of DIY home improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) on Wednesday is any indication. Bolstered by a very positive note from an analyst, the company's stock surged more than 4% higher on the day, trouncing the bounce of the S&P 500 index. In a note distributed late Tuesday afternoon, Morgan Stanley prognosticator Simeon Gutman waxed enthusiastic about the home improvement retail segment. Based on fresh calculations on the broader economy, Gutman is estimating that the segment will grow by 1.4% in 2023; as Lowe's and longtime rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are the two anchor companies in that space, both should benefit commensurately. The analyst isn't as bullish on the near-term prospects for home improvement retail. He feels that existing home sales in the U.S., a key bellwether for the segment, will be sharply negative in both the second half of this year and the first half of 2023 before turning into the black.