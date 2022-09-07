Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 22:15:02

Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Worries about the health of the economy might be overblown, if the performance of DIY home improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) on Wednesday is any indication. Bolstered by a very positive note from an analyst, the company's stock surged more than 4% higher on the day, trouncing the bounce of the S&P 500 index. In a note distributed late Tuesday afternoon, Morgan Stanley prognosticator Simeon Gutman waxed enthusiastic about the home improvement retail segment. Based on fresh calculations on the broader economy, Gutman is estimating that the segment will grow by 1.4% in 2023; as Lowe's and longtime rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are the two anchor companies in that space, both should benefit commensurately. The analyst isn't as bullish on the near-term prospects for home improvement retail. He feels that existing home sales in the U.S., a key bellwether for the segment, will be sharply negative in both the second half of this year and the first half of 2023 before turning into the black.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 19,75 1,07% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen