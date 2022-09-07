|
07.09.2022 22:15:02
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Worries about the health of the economy might be overblown, if the performance of DIY home improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) on Wednesday is any indication. Bolstered by a very positive note from an analyst, the company's stock surged more than 4% higher on the day, trouncing the bounce of the S&P 500 index. In a note distributed late Tuesday afternoon, Morgan Stanley prognosticator Simeon Gutman waxed enthusiastic about the home improvement retail segment. Based on fresh calculations on the broader economy, Gutman is estimating that the segment will grow by 1.4% in 2023; as Lowe's and longtime rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are the two anchor companies in that space, both should benefit commensurately. The analyst isn't as bullish on the near-term prospects for home improvement retail. He feels that existing home sales in the U.S., a key bellwether for the segment, will be sharply negative in both the second half of this year and the first half of 2023 before turning into the black.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,75
|1,07%