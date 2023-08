Why LSI Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock is seeing huge gains following the company's recent fourth-quarter report. The commercial lighting and display specialist's share price was up 17.9% as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Prior to the market opening today, LSI released results for the fourth quarter of its most recently completed fiscal year, which ended June 30. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.30 on revenue of $123.5 million, handily topping the average analyst estimates' call for per-share earnings of $0.19 on revenue of roughly $118.6 million. All in all, LSI Industries delivered a strong quarterly report -- with a 5% year-over-year sales increase for its lighting segment powering better-than-expected results. The company's adjusted net income rose 46% year over year to reach $8.8 million, and its free cash flow surged 94% compared to the prior-year period to hit $15.6 million. LSI also continued to make progress improving its balance sheet, cutting debt by 50% to $33.4 million at the end of its last fiscal year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel