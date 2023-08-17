|
17.08.2023 17:43:22
Why LSI Industries Stock Is Soaring Today
LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock is seeing huge gains following the company's recent fourth-quarter report. The commercial lighting and display specialist's share price was up 17.9% as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Prior to the market opening today, LSI released results for the fourth quarter of its most recently completed fiscal year, which ended June 30. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.30 on revenue of $123.5 million, handily topping the average analyst estimates' call for per-share earnings of $0.19 on revenue of roughly $118.6 million. All in all, LSI Industries delivered a strong quarterly report -- with a 5% year-over-year sales increase for its lighting segment powering better-than-expected results. The company's adjusted net income rose 46% year over year to reach $8.8 million, and its free cash flow surged 94% compared to the prior-year period to hit $15.6 million. LSI also continued to make progress improving its balance sheet, cutting debt by 50% to $33.4 million at the end of its last fiscal year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LSI Corporation Cash Settlement At USD 11.15 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LSI Corporation Cash Settlement At USD 11.15 A Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LSI Industries Inc.
|14,20
|-2,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street startet schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen starten mit Verlusten in den letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.