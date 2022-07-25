|
25.07.2022 18:00:15
Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and Blink Charging Stocks All Dropped Monday
Investors are looking forward to a big week of earnings reports, especially in the growth and technology sector. Early-stage electric vehicle (EV) names aren't part of this week's reporting wave, but on Monday they are trading down for other reasons. Shares of luxury EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were down 4.4% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. The stocks of charging companies ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were both also lower by 2.9% and 3%, respectively. All of these names might be reacting to recent news related to sector leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Investors are still digesting Tesla's surprisingly strong earnings report from last week. With Lucid poised to start building its international business, Tesla's growing lead could become a major headwind for the start-up. And over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla was preparing to open some of its U.S. Supercharger network to non-Tesla owners. That could be a blow to the growth plans of charging network companies like ChargePoint and Blink. The report said Tesla is bidding for a part of the billions in state and federal money dedicated to growing EV acceptance and ownership in the U.S. Tesla has already applied for funds in California and Texas, and there is $7.5 billion from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that the federal government will be doling out to states to help build charging networks. ChargePoint and Blink should be well positioned to use that money, but would be a blow if Tesla also received some to open up its fast chargers to other users. Continue reading
|Blink Charging Co Registered Shs
|18,47
|-1,86%
|Lucid
|18,93
|-3,81%
