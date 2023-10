Why Lucid, Fisker, and Canoo Stocks Got Hit Today

Bad news from luxury electric truckmaker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hurt shares of its electric vehicle (EV) peers on the stock market Thursday morning, sending Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock down by as much as 9.5%, subtracting 7.4% from Fisker (NYSE: FSR), and torpedoing Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) to the tune of 7%.The good news is that these losses moderated as the day progressed. By the time markets closed for the day, Lucid had clawed its way back to only a 7.3% loss, Fisker was off by 4.3%, and Canoo somehow ended up in the green -- up 3.2% for the session.But what was it, exactly, that Rivian said that spooked electric vehicle investors in the first place?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel