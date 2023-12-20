|
20.12.2023 22:04:27
Why Lucid, Freyr, and Fisker Stocks Fell on Wednesday
Shares of electric car stocks Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) tumbled in afternoon trading Wednesday, stung by The Wall Street Journal's report out this morning detailing the financial difficulties that EV stocks are facing. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Freyr stock is down 7.4%, Lucid stock is off 8.5%, and Fisker is hurting worst of all -- a solid 10% decline.In today's column, the Journal highlighted the financial difficulties of a whole host of electric vehicle stocks that went public via SPAC transactions in 2020 (Fisker) and 2021 (Freyr and Lucid). A total of 43 such EV and rechargeable battery stocks went public during this period, notes the Journal, and 18 of these companies are currently "at risk of running out of cash by the end of 2024."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
