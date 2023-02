Why Lucid, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The EV price war is heating up -- and electric car stocks are going down.This morning, luxury EV manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) announced that for a "limited time" it will give buyers of "select configurations" of its Lucid Air electric sedan a $7,500 EV credit -- so basically a $7,500 price cut on its most expensive Lucid Air Touring and Air Grand Touring models. Investors aren't thrilled with the news. Shares of rival EV makers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) are down 2.3% and 3.8%, respectively, as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Lucid stock itself is tumbling 8.7%.Continue reading