Why Lucid, Rivian, and Carvana Stocks Sank Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tumbled nearly 10% early Tuesday morning, after reporting disappointing deliveries for 2022 a day earlier. The damage isn't being limited to just Tesla stock today, however.As of 10:45 a.m. ET, used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is seeing its stock sink 2.2%, while among Tesla's electric car rivals, both Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down sharply -- 4.9% and 6.2%, respectively.On Monday, Tesla disappointed investors when it confirmed -- as it had previously warned -- that it failed to reach its goal of growing deliveries 50% year over year in 2022. Deliveries grew only 40% instead, to about 1.31 million vehicles.Continue reading