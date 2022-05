Why Lucid and Other EV Makers Got Hammered in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

April was a rough month for stocks, with the S&P 500 index slumping 8.8%. Growth and tech names did even worse, and the electric vehicle (EV) sector was no exception. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) shares were down 28.8%, while start-ups Fisker (NYSE: FSR) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) dropped 22% and 39.8%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The share prices of these companies weren't predominantly driven by specific business news last month. On that front, Lucid had several positive developments. It announced a new performance model of its Air Grand Touring sedan that it plans to begin delivering in June. Lucid's Grand Touring Performance model achieves zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and delivers 1,050 horsepower, putting it in direct competition with Tesla's top performance Model S Plaid.