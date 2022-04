Why Lucid and Other EV Stocks Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several EV makers took it on the chin Tuesday morning. The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are trading lower by 6.8% and 4.9%, respectively, as of 12:28 p.m. ET. Shares of lesser-known commercial electric utility vehicle maker Cenntro Electric (NASDAQ: CENN) are getting hit even harder, down 13%, after it reported its full-year 2021 financial update last night. With the Nasdaq Composite index plunging nearly 3% today, it shouldn't be overly surprising that these not-yet-profitable EV company shares are getting hit even harder. Neither Lucid nor Nikola announced any market-moving news today. Both companies continue to make progress in the growth of their electric vehicle businesses. Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading