Why Lucid Deserves Its 61% Drop -- But Could Still Win Long-Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down over 61% from their all-time high and 41% year-to-date as investors digest disappointing 2021 results and guidance. Even after the sell-off, Lucid still fetches around a $40 billion market cap as Wall Street remains mostly optimistic about Lucid's long-term potential in the luxury electric sedan and SUV market. Let's discuss the bear and bull case for the electric vehicle (EV) company to decide the best way to approach an investment in Lucid right now.Image source: Lucid Group.Continue reading