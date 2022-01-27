Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022.Here's where things stood as of noon ET for these three stocks, relative to their closing prices on Thursday: Tesla reported its fourth-quarter earnings after the U.S. markets closed on Wednesday, and they were a mixed bag. While the numbers were good, with revenue and earnings per share both beating Wall Street's consensus estimates, the view ahead wasn't quite what EV investors were hoping to hear. (Among the key points: The company is wrestling with supply chain challenges; there will be no new Tesla models in 2022; and the company is not working on a long-rumored $25,000 model for China.)