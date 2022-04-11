|
11.04.2022 21:48:00
Why Lucid Group Shares Bounced Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) bounced today after seeing double-digit losses last week. After dropping more than 13% over the past five days, Lucid jumped as much as 4.5% Monday morning. The stock gave back some of those gains but still remained up about 0.4% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. Lucid picked up new coverage from analysts at global institutional banker Exane BNP Paribas today, giving the EV start-up the equivalent of a buy rating, as shared by StreetInsider.com. That helped bolster the stock after its drop last week as BNP touted Lucid's in-house technologies as well as its Saudi Arabian connections. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!